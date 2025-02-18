Head to Head Contrast: Veren (NYSE:VRN) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Veren has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veren alerts:

Dividends

Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Veren pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $2.59 billion 1.24 $422.48 million $1.40 3.74 GeoPark $756.60 million 0.61 $111.07 million $1.97 4.61

This table compares Veren and GeoPark”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veren and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33 GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veren currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.96%. GeoPark has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than GeoPark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80% GeoPark 14.97% 57.93% 10.60%

Summary

Veren beats GeoPark on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.