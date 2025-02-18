Glaukos (GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,521. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.