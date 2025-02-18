Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,797.19 ($22.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,872 ($23.62). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,828 ($23.06), with a volume of 38,354 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genus

Genus Stock Performance

About Genus

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,797.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.