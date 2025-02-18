FY2025 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic Reduced by Analyst

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE CXW opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 16,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $363,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,292.80. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 312.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 139,631 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 348.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

