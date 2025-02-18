Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FIHL opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,424,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

