Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 168.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

