Exact Sciences (EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $701.45 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

