Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,832,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,932,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 951,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General



Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

