DA Davidson Lifts Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,175,000 after buying an additional 966,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after purchasing an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

