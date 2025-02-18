DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for Best Buy Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

