Comparing The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Berkeley Group and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 1.96% 9.66% 2.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Berkeley Group and bpost NV/SA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $3.10 billion 1.57 $500.02 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.08 $71.21 million $0.45 4.24

Dividends

The Berkeley Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bpost NV/SA.

The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. bpost NV/SA pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Berkeley Group and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 bpost NV/SA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

The Berkeley Group beats bpost NV/SA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

