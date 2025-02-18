Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $285.62 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28,590.19 and a beta of 3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,207 shares of company stock valued at $31,110,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

