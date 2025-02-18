Brokers Offer Predictions for Halliburton FY2025 Earnings

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

