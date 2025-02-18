Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bread Financial FY2025 Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,550,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.