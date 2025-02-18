Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 31,225 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 414,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,205,000 after buying an additional 335,173 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

