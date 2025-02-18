Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Ball Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ball by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.