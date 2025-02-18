AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 335,173 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $96,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,685,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

