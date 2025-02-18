Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.