Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,419,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

