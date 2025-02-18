Analyzing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Maxpro Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maxpro Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Maxpro Capital Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Maxpro Capital Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $297.79 million 3.97 $123.38 million $1.99 9.21 Maxpro Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Maxpro Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.62% 11.90% 5.43% Maxpro Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Maxpro Capital Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

