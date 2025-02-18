Amplitude (AMPL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Amplitude to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

