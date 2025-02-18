Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.
Altus Group Stock Performance
Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.
About Altus Group
