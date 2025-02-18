Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

