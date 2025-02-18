AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,321,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 3,116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.4 days.

AltaGas Stock Down 1.0 %

ATGFF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

