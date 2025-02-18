Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $75.28.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

