AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 837,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

AEON Mall stock opened at C$13.66 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$12.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.33.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

