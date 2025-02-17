Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.79.

Airbnb Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

