Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 172.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,174 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

