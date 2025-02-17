Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Medpace worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $340.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.