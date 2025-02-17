Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

