Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $109,846,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

