Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

