Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.31 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

