Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.57 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

