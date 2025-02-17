Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) traded down 14.1% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 139,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 141,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 14.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

