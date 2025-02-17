Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

