Park Capital Management LLC WI Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

