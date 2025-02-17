MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

