MFG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Tesla comprises 2.9% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 136.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

