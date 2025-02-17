Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 109,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

