Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FRT opened at $105.03 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.