Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 982 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.