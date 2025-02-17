Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.11 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens cut Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

