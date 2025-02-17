Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares in the company, valued at $23,327,482.45. This represents a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. The trade was a 21.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $294.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.