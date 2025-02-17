Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $256.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.53. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

