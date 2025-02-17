Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,626 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,952,000 after acquiring an additional 195,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

