Aljian Capital Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $355.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

