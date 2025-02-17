Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

