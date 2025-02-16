Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for PCRX FY2024 Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

