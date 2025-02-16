Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAL. Dbs Bank upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

