Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

